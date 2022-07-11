Hold TCS; target of Rs 3200: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on TCS

Q1FY23 operating performance was a tad below expectations. Revenue grew 1.3% QoQ to USD6.78bn (3.4%/15.5% QoQ/YoY CC). EBITM declined 190bps QoQ to 23.1% due to salary hikes, higher backfilling costs due to attrition and an uptick in travel expenses. Revenue growth was broad-based and led by Retail & CPG (25.1% CC YoY), Communication and Media (19.6%), Manufacturing (16.4%), Technology & Services (16.4%), BFSI (13.9%), and Life Sciences & Healthcare (11.9%). Deal intake was steady with USD8.2bn TCV (book-to-bill at 1.2x). The deal pipeline velocity and deal closures remained strong; however, considering macro uncertainties, management remains watchful. TCS expects technology spending to remain resilient and expects the secular tailwinds to drive healthy growth over the medium term.

Outlook

We cut FY23-25 EPS estimates by 1-3% due to the Q1 miss. The demand environment remains healthy in the near term; however, macro uncertainties weigh on valuations. We maintain Hold with a revised TP of Rs3,200 at 23x Jun’24E EPS (earlier TP Rs3,250)

At 17:30 Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,113.25, down Rs 151.60, or 4.64 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,223.05 and an intraday low of Rs 3,105.85.

It was trading with volumes of 202,245 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 109,450 shares, an increase of 84.78 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.67 percent or Rs 22.10 at Rs 3,264.85.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,045.50 and 52-week low Rs 3,023.35 on 18 January, 2022 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.04 percent below its 52-week high and 2.97 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,139,154.17 crore.

