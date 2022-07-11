English
    Hold TCS; target of Rs 3200: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 3200 in its research report dated July 09, 2022.

    July 11, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on TCS


    Q1FY23 operating performance was a tad below expectations. Revenue grew 1.3% QoQ to USD6.78bn (3.4%/15.5% QoQ/YoY CC). EBITM declined 190bps QoQ to 23.1% due to salary hikes, higher backfilling costs due to attrition and an uptick in travel expenses. Revenue growth was broad-based and led by Retail & CPG (25.1% CC YoY), Communication and Media (19.6%), Manufacturing (16.4%), Technology & Services (16.4%), BFSI (13.9%), and Life Sciences & Healthcare (11.9%). Deal intake was steady with USD8.2bn TCV (book-to-bill at 1.2x). The deal pipeline velocity and deal closures remained strong; however, considering macro uncertainties, management remains watchful. TCS expects technology spending to remain resilient and expects the secular tailwinds to drive healthy growth over the medium term.



    Outlook


    We cut FY23-25 EPS estimates by 1-3% due to the Q1 miss. The demand environment remains healthy in the near term; however, macro uncertainties weigh on valuations. We maintain Hold with a revised TP of Rs3,200 at 23x Jun’24E EPS (earlier TP Rs3,250)


    At 17:30 Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,113.25, down Rs 151.60, or 4.64 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,223.05 and an intraday low of Rs 3,105.85.


    It was trading with volumes of 202,245 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 109,450 shares, an increase of 84.78 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.67 percent or Rs 22.10 at Rs 3,264.85.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,045.50 and 52-week low Rs 3,023.35 on 18 January, 2022 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 23.04 percent below its 52-week high and 2.97 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,139,154.17 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 11, 2022 06:13 pm
