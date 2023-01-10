Hold TCS; target of Rs 3200: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on TCS

TCS delivered better than expected revenue growth in Q3, while margins came a tad below our expectations. Revenue grew 2.9% QoQ to USD7.1bn (2.2% CC) in a seasonally-soft quarter, driven by cloud, ERP and cyber security services as well as market-share gains through vendor consolidation. Continued traction in regional markets (~6% CC QoQ growth for a second quarter in a row; inherently more volatile) largely explains the revenue beat. Deal-closure activity (deal intake TCV of USD7.8bn; book-to-bill at 1.1x) exhibited some moderation due to slower decision-making, although the deal pipeline build-up has remained healthy so far. Management remains watchful in the near term, considering heightened macro uncertainties; however, it reiterated confidence on accelerating revenue growth, once uncertainties abate. We tweak our earnings estimates for FY23-25 (<1% cut) post the Q3 performance and special dividend outgo.

Outlook

TCS is well placed to navigate the challenging demand environment, considering its well-diversified offerings across growth & transformation and cost takeout & efficiency projects; but this seems to be largely captured in the valuation, in our view. We retain HOLD with TP of Rs3,200/share at 22x Dec-24E EPS.

