Hold TCS; target of Rs 2780: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on TCS

TCS reported a strong rebound in revenue growth in the Sep’20 quarter after a steep decline in Q1. Revenue grew 4.8% QoQ in CC terms and adj. EBITM expanded 260bps QoQ (excluding the impact of EPIC legal claim provision). Revenue growth was broad-based and led by BFSI (6.2% QoQ cc), Retail & CPG (8.8% QoQ cc) and Life Sciences & Healthcare (6.9% QoQ cc). All markets posted sequential growth. Management said that Q2 played out slightly better than expectations and believes that demand recovery is sustainable. The strong performance was driven by the flight to quality service providers (market share gain), uptick in client spending and cloud adoption. The deal intake remained healthy at US$8.6bn for the quarter and is characterized by large volume of small- and medium-sized deals. TCS currently trades at ~33x/27x FY21/22E earnings.

Outlook

TCS remains the best execution story, however, valuations are rich. We assume coverage on the stock with Hold and a TP of Rs2,780 at 26x Sept’22E earnings.

