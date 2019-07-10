App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold TCS; target of Rs 2225: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 2225 in its research report dated July 10, 2019.

Arihant Capital 's research report on TCS


TCS came out with mixed set of numbers in Q1FY20, revenue and EBIT margin were slightly below our as well as street estimate; however PAT for the quarter was ahead of our estimate owing to higher other income. Digital business continued to show traction, though BFSI vertical remained on a weak footing. We are positive on the stock from longer term perspective, however in the near term we see limited upside due to expensive valuation and tepid management commentary.


Outlook


We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2225 (unchanged).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 10, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Hold #Recommendations #TCS

