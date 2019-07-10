Hold TCS; target of Rs 2225: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on TCS

TCS came out with mixed set of numbers in Q1FY20, revenue and EBIT margin were slightly below our as well as street estimate; however PAT for the quarter was ahead of our estimate owing to higher other income. Digital business continued to show traction, though BFSI vertical remained on a weak footing. We are positive on the stock from longer term perspective, however in the near term we see limited upside due to expensive valuation and tepid management commentary.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2225 (unchanged).

