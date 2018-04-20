Hold Tata Sponge; target of Rs 1130: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Tata Sponge

We maintain our Hold rating on Tata Sponge (TSIL) with a revised TP of Rs1130 as we see valuations fair with historic high spreads having marginal downside risks and surplus cash on books expected to be deployed as CWIP in the steel plant capex over the next few years. Q4 earnings were very strong YoY led by better pricing and solid volumes. TSIL’s spreads in sponge iron business have continued to improve but sustenance of the same at current high levels for long periods of time is difficult and hence we continue to build our annual estimates well below the current run-rate.

Outlook

We continue to value the company at 5x FY20E EV/EBITDA and value the surplus cash at 75% as this cash is expected to be deployed as CWIP for the steel plant over next few years. We revise our TP to Rs1130 and maintain Hold. Key downside risks are fall in sponge iron prices and higher coal costs while upside risks are higher volumes and better spread.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.