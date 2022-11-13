 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Tata Motors; target of Rs 465: ICICI Direct

Nov 13, 2022 / 08:19 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 465 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

Tata Motors (TML) is an auto OEM from the house of Tatas, operating in domestic (PV, CV) as well as global markets (Jaguar Land Rover i.e. JLR). JLR is a luxury car brand that includes two prominent names i.e. Jaguar (models like I-pace, etc.) & Land Rover (models like Defender, Evoque, etc) • FY22 consolidated sales mix– JLR ~67%, India CV ~19%, India PV ~11%.

Outlook

We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD on back of muted volume, EBIT margin and FCF guidance at JLR for FY23E with fundamental levers in place for healthy growth in domestic operations (CV, PV as well as EV space). We now value TML at Rs 465 on SOTP basis (10x, 2.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA on India, JLR; Rs 158 value to Indian EV business; earlier TP Rs 530).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management.

first published: Nov 13, 2022 08:19 pm
