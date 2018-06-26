App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Motors; target of Rs 314: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 314 in its research report dated June 25, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Tata Motors


Management commentary during JLR’s investor day reaffirms our core concern on FCF due to the higher-than-expected capex and lower volumes. Moreover, we perceive normalising margin in China as an incremental negative. On the positive front, JLR has effectively bridged the technological gap with peers over the past eight years, enabling it to be at the fore front of electrification and adopt flexible manufacturing.


Outlook


While we prune FY20E EPS ~3% to INR37.6, our SOTP-based TP is cut 10% to INR314 (INR351 earlier) to factor in the higher capex. Maintain ‘HOLD’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 26, 2018 01:54 pm

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations #Tata Motors

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

