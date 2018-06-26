Hold Tata Motors; target of Rs 314: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Tata Motors

Management commentary during JLR’s investor day reaffirms our core concern on FCF due to the higher-than-expected capex and lower volumes. Moreover, we perceive normalising margin in China as an incremental negative. On the positive front, JLR has effectively bridged the technological gap with peers over the past eight years, enabling it to be at the fore front of electrification and adopt flexible manufacturing.

Outlook

While we prune FY20E EPS ~3% to INR37.6, our SOTP-based TP is cut 10% to INR314 (INR351 earlier) to factor in the higher capex. Maintain ‘HOLD’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.