Hold Tata Motors; target of Rs 159: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Tata Motors

Tata Motors reported Consolidated Revenue (net of excise) of ₹77,001 crores in Q3FY19 as against ₹ 72,771 crores for the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated Loss before tax for the quarter was ₹ 29,228 crores, against profit of ₹ 2029 crores for the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated Loss after tax (post profit / loss in respect of joint ventures and associated companies) for the quarter was ₹ 26,961 crores against profit of ₹ 1215 crores for the corresponding quarter last year.

Outlook

Our fair value for Tata Motors based on SOTP is coming at Rs 159 per share. We have Hold rating on this stock.

