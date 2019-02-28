App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Motors; target of Rs 159: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 159 in its research report dated February 08, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital's research report on Tata Motors


Tata Motors reported Consolidated Revenue (net of excise) of ₹77,001 crores in Q3FY19 as against ₹ 72,771 crores for the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated Loss before tax for the quarter was ₹ 29,228 crores, against profit of ₹ 2029 crores for the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated Loss after tax (post profit / loss in respect of joint ventures and associated companies) for the quarter was ₹ 26,961 crores against profit of ₹ 1215 crores for the corresponding quarter last year.


Outlook


Our fair value for Tata Motors based on SOTP is coming at Rs 159 per share. We have Hold rating on this stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Hold #Recommendations #Tata Motors

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.