MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Tata Metaliks; target of Rs 975: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Metaliks with a target price of Rs 975 in its research report dated January 18, 2022.

Broker Research
January 20, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Metaliks


Tata Metaliks (TML) is a subsidiary of Tata Steel, which was established in 1990. TML has manufacturing facilities in Kharagpur, West Bengal, which produces pig iron and ductile iron (DI) pipes. • By H2FY23, TML would double its DI pipe capacity to 4 lakh tonnes • TML has healthy cash flows and a strong balance-sheet. It is one of the few players in the steel pipe sector having net cash position on its balance sheet.



Outlook


We downgrade to stock from BUY to HOLD. We value TML at Rs 975 i.e. 6.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA.

Close

Related stories


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Metaliks
first published: Jan 20, 2022 04:14 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.