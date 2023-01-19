English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Tata Metaliks; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Metaliks with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated January 18, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 19, 2023 / 08:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Metaliks


    Tata Metaliks (TML) is a subsidiary of Tata Steel, which started its commercial production in 1994. TML has manufacturing facilities in Kharagpur, West Bengal, which produces pig iron and ductile iron (DI) pipes. TML is currently in the process of expanding its DI pipe capacity • TML has a healthy balance-sheet. It is one of the few players in the steel pipe sector having net cash position on its balance sheet.


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value TML at Rs 900 i.e. 6.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tata Metaliks - 19 -01-2023 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Metaliks
    first published: Jan 19, 2023 08:54 pm