MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3700: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 3700 in its research report dated October 09, 2021.

Broker Research
October 11, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Tata Consultancy Services


TCS Q2 operating performance missed expectations, reporting lower-than-expected revenue and EBITM. Revenue grew 4.2%/15.5% QoQ/YoY in CC terms. EBITM expanded by ~10bps QoQ to 25.6% due to headwinds from supply-side inflation and currency. Revenue growth was broad-based and all verticals posted double-digit CC growth YoY. Growth was led by Manufacturing (21.7% CC YoY), Life Sciences & Healthcare (19%), Retail & CPG (18.4%), and BFSI (17%). All geographies, except for Asia Pacific, posted double-digit growth YoY. Strong and sustained demand environment, broad-based growth, healthy deal intake (USD15.7bn in H1), and traction in cloud, enterprise application services, analytics and IoT give management confidence of sustaining a robust revenue growth trajectory.



Outlook


We cut our FY22/23/24 EPS estimates by 1.2%/0.3%/0.3% after factoring in the Q2 performance miss. The operating performance miss for the second consecutive quarter and rich valuations will weigh on stock performance. Maintain Hold with a TP of Rs3,700 (28x Sep’23E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services
first published: Oct 11, 2021 03:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.