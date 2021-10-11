Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3700: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's report on Tata Consultancy Services

TCS Q2 operating performance missed expectations, reporting lower-than-expected revenue and EBITM. Revenue grew 4.2%/15.5% QoQ/YoY in CC terms. EBITM expanded by ~10bps QoQ to 25.6% due to headwinds from supply-side inflation and currency. Revenue growth was broad-based and all verticals posted double-digit CC growth YoY. Growth was led by Manufacturing (21.7% CC YoY), Life Sciences & Healthcare (19%), Retail & CPG (18.4%), and BFSI (17%). All geographies, except for Asia Pacific, posted double-digit growth YoY. Strong and sustained demand environment, broad-based growth, healthy deal intake (USD15.7bn in H1), and traction in cloud, enterprise application services, analytics and IoT give management confidence of sustaining a robust revenue growth trajectory.

Outlook

We cut our FY22/23/24 EPS estimates by 1.2%/0.3%/0.3% after factoring in the Q2 performance miss. The operating performance miss for the second consecutive quarter and rich valuations will weigh on stock performance. Maintain Hold with a TP of Rs3,700 (28x Sep’23E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More