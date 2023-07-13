English
    Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3370: Axis Securities

    Axis Securities recommended hold rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 3370 in its research report dated July 13 2023.

    July 13, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST
    Axis Securities report on Tata Consultancy Services

    In Q4FY23, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) reported revenue of Rs 59,381 Cr, up only 0.4% on a QoQ basis (in rupee terms). While it posted better revenue growth of 12.6% on a YoY basis, it nonetheless was the lowest in the last 12 quarters. The company reported operating profits of Rs 13,755 Cr with operating margins at 23.2% (a decline of 130 Bps). This was on account of wage hikes, higher visa and other operating costs. Attrition levels did drop by 220bps but they stood at 17.8%, looming concerns over the company’s execution efficiency in the future. The management commentary on the verticals BFSI, Hi-tech Media, Life Sciences, and Retail was cautious. Furthermore, it expects the company to report moderate growth in the near term. On a brighter note, deal-wins for the quarter continued strong and remained high. Moreover, deal wins were spread across verticals and across geographies and stood at $10.2 Bn (BFSI TCV at $3 Bn, Retail TCV at $1.2 Bn). However, TCS expects technology spending to remain resilient and expects the secular tailwinds to drive healthy growth over the medium term to long term.

    Outlook

    We recommend a HOLD rating on the stock and assign a 23x P/E multiple to its FY25E earnings of Rs 144.5/share to arrive at a TP of Rs 3,370/share, implying an upside of 3% from the CMP.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 13, 2023 02:31 pm