MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3337: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 3337 in its research report dated January 11, 2020.

Broker Research
January 11, 2021 / 05:16 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Tata Consultancy Services


TCS has beaten all our estimates with the Q3FY21 earnings. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 42,0150 Mn, registering +5.4% YoY/4.7% QoQ. Consolidated EBIT stood at Rs 11,1840 Mn, up by 12.1% YoY/6.4% QoQ. On the margins front, EBIT margin improved by 159bps YoY/42bps QoQ to 26.6%, due to strong growth across all verticals, and operational benefits from SBWS model allowed TCS to post the highest operating margin in the last five years, even after rolling out a salary increase this quarter. Consolidated PAT saw a rise of 7.2% YoY to Rs 8,7270 Mn vs 8,1430 Mn in Q3FY20.The company also announced of interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share. Constant Currency revenue growth: +4.1% QoQ, +0.4% YoY.



Outlook


We value TCS at PE of 32x to its FY22E EPS of Rs 104, which yields a target price of Rs 3,337 per share. We maintain our rating at HOLD for TCS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Arihant Capital #Hold #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services
first published: Jan 11, 2021 05:16 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | High probability of successful vaccine rollout expected in current quarter: Shubhada Rao

Macro Minutes | High probability of successful vaccine rollout expected in current quarter: Shubhada Rao

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.