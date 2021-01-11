Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3337: Arihant Capital

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Tata Consultancy Services

TCS has beaten all our estimates with the Q3FY21 earnings. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 42,0150 Mn, registering +5.4% YoY/4.7% QoQ. Consolidated EBIT stood at Rs 11,1840 Mn, up by 12.1% YoY/6.4% QoQ. On the margins front, EBIT margin improved by 159bps YoY/42bps QoQ to 26.6%, due to strong growth across all verticals, and operational benefits from SBWS model allowed TCS to post the highest operating margin in the last five years, even after rolling out a salary increase this quarter. Consolidated PAT saw a rise of 7.2% YoY to Rs 8,7270 Mn vs 8,1430 Mn in Q3FY20.The company also announced of interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share. Constant Currency revenue growth: +4.1% QoQ, +0.4% YoY.

Outlook

We value TCS at PE of 32x to its FY22E EPS of Rs 104, which yields a target price of Rs 3,337 per share. We maintain our rating at HOLD for TCS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.