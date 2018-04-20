App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 20, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3260: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 3260 in its research report dated April 20, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


US$ revenues grew strongly at 3.9% QoQ to $4,972 million, above our 2.4% QoQ growth and $4,901.9 million estimate. Constant currency revenues grew 2% QoQ Rupee revenues grew 3.8% QoQ to Rs 32,075 crore, above our 2.1% growth expectations of Rs 31,543.6 crore estimate At 25.4%, EBIT margins expanded 20 bps QoQ, marginally below our 50 bps expansion, 25.7% estimate mainly due to higher employee expenses (up 3.8% QoQ) & higher SG&A expenses (up 2.8% QoQ) PAT of Rs 6,904 crore was ahead of our Rs 6,720 crore estimate led by strong revenue growth and higher other income (Rs 982 crore vs. Rs 864 crore in Q3FY18) TCS has proposed a final dividend of Rs 29 per share taking the year dividend to Rs 50 per share. Moreover, Board of Directors has recommended a 1:1 bonus share issue.


Outlook


TCS reported a strong Q4FY18 on the revenue and deal momentum front. The management commentary on its key vertical such as BFSI and retails also indicate a pick-up in revenue growth in FY19E. However, the acceleration in revenue growth seems to be priced in current valuation (20.5x FY20E EPS). Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 3260 (20x FY20E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.