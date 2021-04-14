Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3150: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's report on Tata Consultancy Services

TCS reported strong revenue growth of 4.2% qoq/5.9% YoY in CC terms, broadly in line with estimates. Despite the integration of low-margin deals (Post Bank and Pramerica), EBITM expanded 20bps QoQ on the back of strong revenue growth and robust operating efficiencies. Revenue growth was broad based, led by BFSI (7% CC QoQ), Retail & CPG (4%), Manufacturing (3.9%), Life Science & Healthcare (3.8%), Technology & Services (2.8%) and Communication and Media (1.8%). All geographies posted sequential growth.

Outlook

We largely retain our EPS estimates for FY22/23 (<1% change) after incorporating FY21 performance. TCS is well poised to benefit from strong demand, acceleration in cloud adoptions and digital transformation opportunities; however, the current valuation largely captures those factors. Retain Hold with a TP of Rs3,150.



