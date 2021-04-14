English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3150: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 3150 in its research report dated April 13, 2021.

Broker Research
April 14, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Tata Consultancy Services


TCS reported strong revenue growth of 4.2% qoq/5.9% YoY in CC terms, broadly in line with estimates. Despite the integration of low-margin deals (Post Bank and Pramerica), EBITM expanded 20bps QoQ on the back of strong revenue growth and robust operating efficiencies. Revenue growth was broad based, led by BFSI (7% CC QoQ), Retail & CPG (4%), Manufacturing (3.9%), Life Science & Healthcare (3.8%), Technology & Services (2.8%) and Communication and Media (1.8%). All geographies posted sequential growth.



Outlook


We largely retain our EPS estimates for FY22/23 (<1% change) after incorporating FY21 performance. TCS is well poised to benefit from strong demand, acceleration in cloud adoptions and digital transformation opportunities; however, the current valuation largely captures those factors. Retain Hold with a TP of Rs3,150.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services
first published: Apr 14, 2021 03:43 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.