Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2994: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 2994 in its research report dated October 08, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


TCS beat all street estimates with the Q2FY21 earnings figures. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 401,350 mn, registering +3.0% YoY/4.7% QoQ. Consolidated EBIT stood at Rs 105,150 mn, up by 12.3% YoY/16.2% QoQ. On the margins front, EBIT margin improved by 218bps YoY/259bps QoQ to 26.2%, due to check on other operating expenses. Consolidated PAT saw a fall of 7.1% YoY to Rs 74,750 mn vs 80,420 mn in Q2FY20 due to provisioning of Rs 12,180 mn for legal case against the company. It proposed a share buyback of Rs 160,000 mn (roughly 1.5% of shareholder’s equity) for a price of Rs 3,000 per share. The company also announced of second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Re 1 each, over last quarter’s interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.


Outlook


We value TCS at PE of 32x to its FY22E EPS of Rs 94, which yields a target price of Rs 2,994 per share. We maintain our rating at HOLD for TCS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 9, 2020 12:21 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Hold #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services

