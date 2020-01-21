App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended Hold rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 2120 in its research report dated dated January 20, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported mixed revenues with below expected revenue, better than estimated margins and in line PAT. The company discontinued giving digital and non-digital breakup. In terms of geography, growth was led by UK, Continental Europe, which grew 3.2%, 3.3% QoQ, respectively, while North America was soft. Among verticals, growth was mainly led by lifesciences & healthcare while banking financial services & technology segments were weak. On the deal front, TCS won TCV worth US$6 billion in this quarter, taking 9MFY20 to TCV of US$18 billion.


Outlook


Weaker-than-expected execution on the revenue front in 9MFY20 and subdued outlook for banking financial services and retail (its two largest verticals) in the near term leads us to maintain our stance on the company. Further, continued investments and pricing pressure could play spoilsport for margins. This, coupled with fully priced valuations prompt us to maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock. We value the stock at 20x FY22E EPS with a revised target price of Rs 2120.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 21, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services

