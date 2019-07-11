App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2080: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 2080 in its research report dated July 10, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


TCS reported a weaker-than-expected performance this quarter in terms of revenue growth. The lower-than-expected dollar revenue was due to weakness in the European banking & retail segment. The key driver of revenues in the quarter was digital revenues, which increased 40% YoY and 5.6% sequentially in dollar terms. In terms of EBIT margins, the company reported a decline of 93 bps QoQ mainly due to wage hikes and higher subcontracting cost. After adjusting for gains due to new lease accounting and one off in previous quarter the dip in EBIT margin was 150 bps.


Outlook


Weaker than expected Q1FY20E, weakness in BFSI and fully priced valuations prompt us to main our HOLD recommendation on the stock. We value the stock at ~21x FY21E EPS with a revised target price of Rs 2080.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 11, 2019 12:43 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services

