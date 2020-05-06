Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2055: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a poor set of Q4FY20 numbers on the back of challenges posed by Covid-19. Revenues across geographies declined QoQ. Vertical wise, revenue declined in BFSI, retail and manufacturing. The decline in BFSI was due to supply side challenges and lower client approval on work from home. On the deal front, TCS won TCV worth US$8.9 billion in this quarter on the back of two large deals won in previous quarter (US$1.5 billion in Phoenix, US$1.7 billion from Walgreens).

Outlook

Hence, we stay positive on the stock from a long-term perspective. However, current valuations factor in most positives. Hence, we maintain HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 2055 (22x FY22E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.