App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2005: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended Hold rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 2005 in its research report dated October 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


TCS reported a below par performance both in terms of revenue and margin. Weakness was on account of a slowdown in retail, capital market segment & European banks. Further, growth in digital also moderated at 25% YoY (compared to average growth of 42.5% in the last nine quarters). The key positives of the quarter were 5% QoQ (30.6% YoY) increase in deal TCV at US$6.4 billion, addition of three clients in US$100 million+ revenue bucket and a special dividend of Rs 40 per share.


Outlook


Weaker than expected Q2FY20, feeble commentary for H2FY20E and fully priced valuations prompt us to main our HOLD recommendation on the stock. However, healthy dividend payout could restrict the downside. We value the stock at 21x FY21E EPS with a revised target price of Rs 2005.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Read More
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.