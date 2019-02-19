App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Communications; target of Rs 540: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Communications with a target price of Rs 540 in its research report dated February 01, 2019.

Broker Research
ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications


Revenues came in at Rs 4269.5 crore vs. our estimate of Rs 4117 crore. Reported revenues included one-time revenue of Rs 91 crore, owing to new regulation on the access facilitation charges for cable landing stations. Data revenues (including one-time revenues) reported growth of 14.1% YoY to Rs 3325.9 crore (vs. our expectation of 10% YoY growth), with adjusted revenue growth a tad higher at ~11%. Continued weakness in voice revenues resulted in a decline of 23.3% YoY (in line with our estimate of 23.1%) Reported EBITDA came in at Rs 842.6 crore, better than our estimate on account of one-time revenues boost and operating & maintenance expense recovery of Rs 257 crore (albeit partly offset by one-time costs of Rs 138 crore. EBITDA margins came in at 19.7%, better than our estimate of 15.4%. Adjusting for one-offs, EBITDA was at Rs 632.6 crore (with margins of 15.1%. Voice margins were better than estimates at 8% (our estimates – 6.5%). Data margins came in at 23.1% (adjusted margins of 17.2% vs. expectation of 17.5%) Reported PAT was at Rs 173.3 crore. Adjusting for one-offs, it was largely in line with estimates at Rs 23.1 crore.


Outlook


We highlight that the company’s long term roadmap on data segment by FY21 is a tall ask and we would, rather await traction and profitability in innovation services (a major chunk of the margin expansion guidance), which is at a nascent stage currently. We also note that there remain unknowns as value of acquisition of TTSL enterprise business and its funding thereof, going ahead. We continue to maintain our HOLD rating on the stock, valuing it at Rs 540/share on SoTP basis. The target price is inclusive of the value from the land bank.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 19, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Communications

