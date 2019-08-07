Hold Tata Communications; target of Rs 520: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications

Tata Communications’ (TCL) Q1FY20’s performance was strong, especially on the margin front wherein the company reported robust margins both in voice and data segment, resulted in a consolidated margin expansion of 440 bps YoY to 19.8% on a reported basis. Without impact of Ind-AS 116, margins came in at 18.1%, an expansion of 320 bps YoY. Reported revenue came in at Rs 4168.6 crore (up 5.7% YoY), lower than our estimate of Rs 4292 crore. The data segment reported revenue growth of 12.4% YoY to Rs 3278.4 crore, which largely compensated for voice revenues decline of 13.3% YoY to Rs 890.3 crore during the quarter. PAT came in at Rs 76.6 crore, aided by a strong operating performance. The company booked a loss of Rs 6.5 crore for the quarter pertaining to sale of remaining stake in data centre.

Outlook

We continue to maintain HOLD rating on the stock, valuing it at Rs 520/share on an SoTP basis. The target price is inclusive of the value from the land bank. Furthermore, acquisition of TTSL is still awaited. If undertaken, it could result in increase in leverage, which could be negative.

