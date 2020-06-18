Hold Tata Communications; target of Rs 508: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Tata Communications

Tata Communications’ (TCom) Q4FY20 EBITDA (ex-real estate revenues) came in at Rs8bn (I-Sec: Rs7.4bn), up 25% YoY. It benefited from sustained high margins in Traditional services (~37%) and lower losses in Growth services. OCF (after working capital and lease payment) increased to Rs22bn in FY20 (from Rs18bn in FY19) and FCF was higher at Rs5bn vis-à-vis Rs1bn in the two respective years. TCom expects GDS revenues and EBITDA to grow at double digits, which looks ambitious, but we would wait to see further details in analyst meet by the company on strategic outlook in third week of June.

Outlook

We have marginally tweaked our estimates, but increased our target price to Rs508 (from Rs400) as we incorporate rental and data centre revenues in our target price calculation. Downgrade to HOLD (from Buy) on fair valuations.







