Hold Tata Communications; target of Rs 1290: ICICI Direct

Jan 28, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Communications with a target price of Rs 1290 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

Tata Communications (TCom) is the leading global digital ecosystem enabler. It provides its clientele with state-of-the-art solutions across a wide range of communication, collaboration, cloud, mobility, connected solutions, network and data centre services.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD as the growth – margin construct is not in sync. We value TCom at a target price of Rs 1290.