Hold Tata Communications; target of Rs 1290: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications
Tata Communications (TCom) is the leading global digital ecosystem enabler. It provides its clientele with state-of-the-art solutions across a wide range of communication, collaboration, cloud, mobility, connected solutions, network and data centre services.
Outlook
We maintain HOLD as the growth – margin construct is not in sync. We value TCom at a target price of Rs 1290.
