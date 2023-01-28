Hold Tata Communications; target of Rs 1290: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications

Tata Communications (TCom) is the leading global digital ecosystem enabler. It provides its clientele with state-of-the-art solutions across a wide range of communication, collaboration, cloud, mobility, connected solutions, network and data centre services.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD as the growth – margin construct is not in sync. We value TCom at a target price of Rs 1290.

