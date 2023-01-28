English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Tata Communications; target of Rs 1290: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Communications with a target price of Rs 1290 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 28, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications

    Tata Communications (TCom) is the leading global digital ecosystem enabler. It provides its clientele with state-of-the-art solutions across a wide range of communication, collaboration, cloud, mobility, connected solutions, network and data centre services.

    Outlook

    We maintain HOLD as the growth – margin construct is not in sync. We value TCom at a target price of Rs 1290.