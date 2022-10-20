Hold Tata Communications; target of Rs 1270: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications

Tata Communications (TCOM) is the leading global digital ecosystem enabler. It provides its clientele with state-of-the-art solutions across a wide range of communication, collaboration, cloud, mobility, connected solutions, network and data centre services.

Outlook

We change our rating from BUY to HOLD after a run up of ~22% in the stock price in the last three months and given the management’s non-committal guidance on growth acceleration timelines. We value TCOM at a target price of Rs 1270.

Tata Communications - 201022 - icici