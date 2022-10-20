 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Tata Communications; target of Rs 1270: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Oct 20, 2022 / 10:18 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Communications with a target price of Rs 1270 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications

Tata Communications (TCOM) is the leading global digital ecosystem enabler. It provides its clientele with state-of-the-art solutions across a wide range of communication, collaboration, cloud, mobility, connected solutions, network and data centre services.

Outlook

We change our rating from BUY to HOLD after a run up of ~22% in the stock price in the last three months and given the management’s non-committal guidance on growth acceleration timelines. We value TCOM at a target price of Rs 1270.

TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Communications
first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:18 pm
