Hold Tata Communications; target of Rs 1270: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications
Tata Communications (TCOM) is the leading global digital ecosystem enabler. It provides its clientele with state-of-the-art solutions across a wide range of communication, collaboration, cloud, mobility, connected solutions, network and data centre services.
Outlook
We change our rating from BUY to HOLD after a run up of ~22% in the stock price in the last three months and given the management’s non-committal guidance on growth acceleration timelines. We value TCOM at a target price of Rs 1270.
