    Hold Tata Communications; target of Rs 1270: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Communications with a target price of Rs 1270 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    October 20, 2022 / 10:18 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications


    Tata Communications (TCOM) is the leading global digital ecosystem enabler. It provides its clientele with state-of-the-art solutions across a wide range of communication, collaboration, cloud, mobility, connected solutions, network and data centre services.


    Outlook


    We change our rating from BUY to HOLD after a run up of ~22% in the stock price in the last three months and given the management’s non-committal guidance on growth acceleration timelines. We value TCOM at a target price of Rs 1270.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tata Communications - 201022 - icici

    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Communications
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:18 pm
