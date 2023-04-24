 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Tata Communications; target of Rs 1250: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 24, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Communications with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated April 21, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications

Tata Communications (TCOM) is the leading global digital ecosystem enabler. It provides its clientele with state-of-the-art solutions across a wide range of communication, collaboration, cloud, mobility, connected solutions, network and data centre services.TCOM reported a weak quarter on the margins front. Topline came in at Rs 4569 crore, up 7.2% YoY & up 0.9% QoQ, driven by data revenues (forming ~80% of revenues), which was up ~11.2% YoY (up 2.2% QoQ) at Rs 3670 crore. Incubation services and Digital Platforms segment of data business grew ~65% and 16% YoY, respectively. Voice revenues were down 13.9% YoY (down 8.6% QoQ) at Rs 462 crore.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating as the growth – margin construct remains out of sync. We value TCOM at a target price of Rs 1250.