    Hold Tata Communications; target of Rs 1250: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Communications with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated April 21, 2023.

    April 24, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Communications

    Tata Communications (TCOM) is the leading global digital ecosystem enabler. It provides its clientele with state-of-the-art solutions across a wide range of communication, collaboration, cloud, mobility, connected solutions, network and data centre services.TCOM reported a weak quarter on the margins front. Topline came in at Rs 4569 crore, up 7.2% YoY & up 0.9% QoQ, driven by data revenues (forming ~80% of revenues), which was up ~11.2% YoY (up 2.2% QoQ) at Rs 3670 crore. Incubation services and Digital Platforms segment of data business grew ~65% and 16% YoY, respectively. Voice revenues were down 13.9% YoY (down 8.6% QoQ) at Rs 462 crore.

    Outlook

    We maintain our HOLD rating as the growth – margin construct remains out of sync. We value TCOM at a target price of Rs 1250.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

