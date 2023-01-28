English
    Hold Syngene International; target of Rs 610: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Syngene International with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

    January 28, 2023 / 08:45 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Syngene International

    Syngene is a contract research, development and manufacturing organisation catering mainly to global innovator pharma/chemical companies offering integrated scientific services from early discovery to commercial supply. Syngene serves these players, which outsources some or substantial part of its business in the product development life cycle and operates via full time equipment (FTE) and fee for services (FFS) models • Discovery services: FTE engagements with high renewability; dedicated services: long-term strategic alliances that last usually five years or more, Development and manufacturing: FFS engagements, which increase in volume/scale over time.

    Outlook

    Downgrade from BUY to HOLD as the stock fully reflects strong momentum and growth from all the three segments. Key monitorable would be- 1) Zoetis contract execution and developments on the Mangalore facility front. We value Syngene at Rs 610 i.e. 35x FY25E EPS of Rs 17.4.