MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Symphony; target of Rs 975: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Symphony with a target price of Rs 975 in its research report dated January 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    January 29, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Symphony


    Symphony is the world’s largest manufacturer of air coolers with a presence in over 60 countries and provides air cooling products in the residential, industrial and commercial segments. Symphony is the market leader in the air-cooling business with a strong distribution network of ~30,000+ dealers, ~1000+ distributors and ~1000+ authorised service centres across the country • Asset light business model with strong RoE and RoCE of ~20% and ~21%, respectively (average in the past three years).


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We roll over valuation on FY24E and value Symphony at 25x P/E on FY24E EPS with revised target price of Rs 975/share.

    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories

    At 17:30 Symphony was quoting at Rs 990.55, down Rs 4.25, or 0.43 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,009.65 and an intraday low of Rs 990.00.

    It was trading with volumes of 2,898 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 3,181 shares, a decrease of -8.89 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 4.92 percent or Rs 51.45 at Rs 994.80.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,529.65 and 52-week low Rs 890.00 on 03 March, 2021 and 11 August, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 34.92 percent below its 52-week high and 11.85 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,929.59 crore.

    For all recommendations reportclick here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Symphony
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 08:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.