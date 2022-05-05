 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Symphony; target of Rs 1215: ICICI Direct

May 05, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Symphony with a target price of Rs 1215 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Symphony

Symphony is the world’s largest manufacturer of air coolers with a presence in over 60 countries and provides air cooling products in the residential, industrial and commercial segments. Symphony is the market leader in the air-cooling business with a strong distribution network of ~30,000+ dealers, ~1000+ distributors and ~1000+ authorised service centres across the country • Asset light business model with strong RoE and RoCE of ~20% and ~21%, respectively (average in the past three years). We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.

Outlook

We value Symphony at 35x P/E on FY24E EPS with revised target price of Rs 1215/share.

first published: May 5, 2022 02:01 pm
