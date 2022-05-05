Hold Symphony; target of Rs 1215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Symphony

Symphony is the world’s largest manufacturer of air coolers with a presence in over 60 countries and provides air cooling products in the residential, industrial and commercial segments. Symphony is the market leader in the air-cooling business with a strong distribution network of ~30,000+ dealers, ~1000+ distributors and ~1000+ authorised service centres across the country • Asset light business model with strong RoE and RoCE of ~20% and ~21%, respectively (average in the past three years). We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.

Outlook

We value Symphony at 35x P/E on FY24E EPS with revised target price of Rs 1215/share.

