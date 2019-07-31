Hold Supreme Industries target of Rs 1200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Supreme Industries with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated July 29, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Supreme Industries
Raised FY2020E revenue growth guidance to 12-15% from 9-11% earlier, with a volume growth of 8-10% and expects margin to be at 13.5-14.5%. Revenue beat, margins missed the mark; Overall volume grew by 13.5% y-o-y in Q1FY2020 led by strong volume growth in plastic piping system. Management believes that the decline in margins has bottomed out and indicated that there would be recovery in margins from Q2FY2020E.
Outlook
We maintain our Hold rating on Supreme Industries Limited (SIL) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,200.
