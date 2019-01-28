Hold Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Supreme Industries

Management has further revised down FY2019E margin guidance to 14.0-14.5% from 14.5-15.0% and has tightened the revenue guidance. For Q3FY2019, SIL delivered lower-than-expected performance, owing to subdued overall volume growth and significant margin contraction in the packaging and industrial products segment.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold rating on Supreme Industries Limited (SIL) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,150.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.