Hold Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1120: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Supreme Industries

Management has provided revenue guidance of Rs. 6,100 crore-6,250 crore, implying 9-11% y-o-y growth and expects margin to be at 13.5-15%. Missed our estimates across all fronts in Q4FY2019; however, overall volume grew by 10.5% y-o-y in Q4FY2019. Management believes margins have bottomed out after steep price correction and indicated that there would be no further price cuts going forward.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold rating on Supreme Industries Limited (SIL) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,120.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.