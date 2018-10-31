Hold Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1075: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Supreme Industries

Supreme Industries’ Q2FY19 performance was led by ~12% YoY increase in realisation mainly due to a thrust on changing the mix towards premium product categories. On the segment front, except packaging products, the other three segments saw revenue growth in the range of 12-37% YoY. The packaging product category recorded a muted performance in Q2FY19 mainly due to lower volume offtake of cross laminated products owing to a delay in the festive season and absence of discounts. The management has toned down volume growth estimates from ~12% to ~10% citing a change in the product mix and lower-than-expected volume growth in the packaging category. During Q2FY19, the company booked revenue of ~Rs 81 crore from sale of 38718 sq ft of the project business (Andheri commercial complex) On the margin front, despite a price hike to offset higher raw material prices, the consolidated EIBTDA margin (excluding the construction business) declined ~120 bps YoY to 13.4%. The share of value added products in total sales declined from 37% to 35% during Q2FY19. Though the management has reiterated an increase in the mix towards value added products categories, going forward, we do not foresee any sharp upside in EBITDA margin in FY19E-20E considering a slow pick-up in demand, higher input cost. We model revenue, earnings CAGR of ~14%, ~15%, respectively, in FY18-20E.

Outlook

Though we believe SIL is a strong play in the PVC industry, short-term headwinds such as high raw material prices and rising competition may restrict EBITDA margin movement, going forward. This coupled with slow pick-up in volume growth of piping and packaging categories would weigh on earnings. Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1075/share (25x FY20E earnings).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.