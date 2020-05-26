App
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1040: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Supreme Industries with a target price of Rs 1040 in its research report dated May 24, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Supreme Industries


Supreme Industries Q4FY20 revenue (down ~8% YoY) was hit by packaging and industrial segments (together contributes ~30% of topline) with revenue de-growth of ~22% in each segment during Q4FY20, much lower than our estimate of 7% YoY. However, core business performance i.e. piping segment remained satisfactory with almost flat revenue YoY (up 17% QoQ) despite lockdown in March 2020. On the profitability front, EBITDA margin moved up ~590 bps YoY (303 bps QoQ) due to a sharp increase in gross margin (up ~1000 bps YoY, 545 bps QoQ) reflecting benefit of benign raw material prices and change in product mix. We believe the FY21E performance is likely to be impacted by less spending in construction and infra related works owing to Covid-19 pandemic. However, a slow recovery in demand of core business would drive the performance from FY22E onwards. We cut our revenue and earnings estimate by ~15%, ~29% for FY21E and ~20%, 16% for FY22E, respectively. Considering a slow recovery in demand of piping business and challenging condition for industrial product categories, we downgrade the rating from BUY to HOLD.



Outlook


We believe a delay in construction activities and recovery in industrial products demand would lead to a slow recovery for Supreme in the coming period. Though we maintain our positive stance on the stock, we revise our rating from BUY to HOLD considering its present valuation at 35x FY21E, 24x FY22E. We maintain our target price at Rs 1040/share.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 26, 2020 01:50 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Supreme Industries

