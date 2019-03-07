Hold Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1018: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Supreme Industries

Supreme Industries Ltd (SIL) is India’s leading player in plastic products; the wide range of offering includes Plastic Piping system, Packaging, Industrial and Consumer products. Despite 10% YoY revenue growth in Q3FY19, PAT declined by 22% YoY due to weak operating performance. Volume growth was muted at 4% YoY due to poor performance of packaging segment and industrial segment.

Outlook

However, given weak earnings outlook in the near term we downgrade SIL to “Hold” from “Accumulate” with a target price of Rs1,018.

