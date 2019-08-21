App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Sunteck Realty; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended Hold rating on Sunteck Realty with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated August 16, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sunteck Realty


Sunteck Realty (SRL) clocked sales volume growth of 93% YoY to 1.63 lsf (198 units) in Q1FY20. It achieved pre-sales worth Rs 185.8 crore (2.3% growth YoY) while collections grew 17.5% YoY to Rs 189.2 crore in Q1FY20. On the financials front, revenues recognised de-grew 17.4% YoY to Rs 174.6 crore (our estimate: Rs 158.5 crore). EBITDA margins expanded 200 bps QoQ to 34.9%. PAT de-grew 55.2% YoY to Rs 33.2 crore on account of topline de-growth and sharp contraction in EBITDA margin.


Outlook


We would like to see the sales momentum panning out at its key residential projects at ODC and BKC in the current environment. Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a TP of Rs 490/share (1x FY20E NAV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 21, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sunteck Realty

