Hold Sunteck Realty; target of Rs 370: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sunteck Realty

Sunteck Realty's (SRL) revenues recognised grew at a robust 3x YoY to Rs 310.6 crore while collections grew by 52% YoY to Rs 152.9 crore in Q3FY19 EBITDA margins contracted 240 bps YoY to 41.8% and was below our expectation of 43.5% on account of higher other expenses (9.2% as a % of revenues in Q3FY19 vs. 5.4% in Q3FY18) PAT de-grew by 16.2% YoY to Rs 49.0 crore and was below our expectation of Rs 66.1 crore on account of lower topline growth and EBITDA margin contraction.

Outlook

For SRL, sales growth has slowed with lukewarm performance at Goregaon projects. While the management is confident on meeting its FY19E target of 150+ units, we will closely watch the developments on this front. Hence, we have a HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 370/share (1x FY20E NAV).

