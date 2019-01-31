App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Sunteck Realty; target of Rs 370: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sunteck Realty with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated January 28, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sunteck Realty


Sunteck Realty's (SRL) revenues recognised grew at a robust 3x YoY to Rs 310.6 crore while collections grew by 52% YoY to Rs 152.9 crore in Q3FY19 EBITDA margins contracted 240 bps YoY to 41.8% and was below our expectation of 43.5% on account of higher other expenses (9.2% as a % of revenues in Q3FY19 vs. 5.4% in Q3FY18) PAT de-grew by 16.2% YoY to Rs 49.0 crore and was below our expectation of Rs 66.1 crore on account of lower topline growth and EBITDA margin contraction.


Outlook


For SRL, sales growth has slowed with lukewarm performance at Goregaon projects. While the management is confident on meeting its FY19E target of 150+ units, we will closely watch the developments on this front. Hence, we have a HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 370/share (1x FY20E NAV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 12:57 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sunteck Realty

