    Hold Sundaram Finance; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sundaram Finance with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated August 17, 2022.

    August 19, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sundaram Finance


    Sundaram Finance (SFL) is a Chennai-based financial group with a presence in auto finance, home finance, asset management and general insurance. Major value is derived from its vehicle financing business with AUM of Rs 30,552 crore as of June 2022 • SFL has 632 branches with a substantial presence (~51%) in southern India.


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value the core business (vehicle finance) at ~2.3x FY24E ABV and revise our SOTP based target price at Rs 2200 per share from Rs 2450.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sundaram Finance - 180822 - ic

    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sundaram Finance
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 04:40 pm
