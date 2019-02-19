App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Sun TV; target of Rs 605: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sun TV with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV


Sun TV’s Q3FY19 performance was strong on the topline front but margins were lower on account of commissioning of news shows Revenues came in at Rs 904.45 crore (up 32% YoY). Ad revenues were up 13% YoY at Rs 382 crore, better than our estimate of 10% YoY growth. Subscription revenues were at Rs 350 crore (24.1% YoY growth vs. estimated growth of 21.5% YoY). The company booked Sarkar movie theatrical revenues of ~Rs 108 crore, during the quarter EBITDA came in at Rs 667 crore, up 35.6% YoY. EBITDA margin was lower at 73.8% on account of higher operating/production expenses for launch of new shows across languages The company reported a profit of Rs 351.0 crore. Sun TV has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share, in addition to Rs 7.5 per share dividend declared during FY19, so far.


Outlook


We are, however, enthused by Sun’s focus on OTT segment and benefits of the same over medium to long term could be seen. We roll over our valuations to FY21E and value the company at Rs 605/share (15x FY21 EPS) with a HOLD rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sun TV

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.