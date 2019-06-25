App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Sun TV Network; target of Rs 580: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sun TV Network with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated May 24, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV Network


Sun TV’s Q4FY19 performance was weak as it was impacted by the new tariff order (NTO) led disruptions. Advertisement revenues at Rs 340 crore (up 0.3% YoY) were muted owing to volume cut down by advertisers ahead of NTO implementation uncertainty. Subscription revenues also suffered as the company witnessed a steep drop in reach during NTO led disruption, resulting in a modest 3.5% YoY growth. The company also reported movies revenues of Rs 115 crore (Rajinikant starrer Petta) and partial IPL revenues of Rs 58 crore, during the quarter. Given the miss on the topline, EBITDA at Rs 608 crore was also lower, which percolated to lower PAT.


Outlook


While the NTO impact is transitory, the key concern for Sun TV has been the market share weakness in its erstwhile strong Tamil segment where its leadership gap is much lower now. The silver lining, on the other hand, is TN digitisation potential and focus on OTT segment. However, we would turn constructive only when we witness improvement in marquee Tamil segment. We maintain HOLD rating with TP of Rs 580/share (15x FY21 EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 25, 2019 03:46 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sun TV Network

