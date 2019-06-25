Hold Sun TV Network; target of Rs 580: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV Network

Sun TV’s Q4FY19 performance was weak as it was impacted by the new tariff order (NTO) led disruptions. Advertisement revenues at Rs 340 crore (up 0.3% YoY) were muted owing to volume cut down by advertisers ahead of NTO implementation uncertainty. Subscription revenues also suffered as the company witnessed a steep drop in reach during NTO led disruption, resulting in a modest 3.5% YoY growth. The company also reported movies revenues of Rs 115 crore (Rajinikant starrer Petta) and partial IPL revenues of Rs 58 crore, during the quarter. Given the miss on the topline, EBITDA at Rs 608 crore was also lower, which percolated to lower PAT.

Outlook

While the NTO impact is transitory, the key concern for Sun TV has been the market share weakness in its erstwhile strong Tamil segment where its leadership gap is much lower now. The silver lining, on the other hand, is TN digitisation potential and focus on OTT segment. However, we would turn constructive only when we witness improvement in marquee Tamil segment. We maintain HOLD rating with TP of Rs 580/share (15x FY21 EPS).

