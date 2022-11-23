English
    Hold Sun TV Network; target of Rs 555: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sun TV Network with a target price of Rs 555 in its research report dated November 13, 2022.

    November 23, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV Network


    Sun TV Network (Sun TV) is leading regional broadcaster in India, which owns and operates a bouquet of 32 TV channels prominently across southern market (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam) and Bengali language and also an OTT app SunNXT. Its key market - Tamil viewership share has dipped from ~55%+ to ~40%+ in last few years, with peers and new entrants lapping up market share.


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating. Pushing back of OTT content spending remains a key concern while films content spending will create volatility in earnings. We also await management outlook/commentary on content strategy, growth outlook and capital allocation ahead, which restricts us from turning constructive despite lucrative valuations. We value Sun at Rs 555 i.e. 10x FY25E P/E.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 02:49 pm