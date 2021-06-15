MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Sun TV Network; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sun TV Network with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated June 12, 2021.

Broker Research
June 15, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV Network


Sun TV’s Q4FY21 numbers were a tad better than our expectations in terms of advertisement and subscription revenues while profit for the quarter was ahead of our expectations on one off time tax benefit. Revenue (standalone) was at Rs 782 crore, up 6.4% YoY. Ad revenues at Rs 314.9 crore were up 8.3% YoY but still muted considering depressed base as ad spend by retail is yet to pick up. Subscription revenues were up 7.4% YoY to Rs 428 crore. EBITDA was at Rs 546.8 crore, up 8.6% YoY while EBITDA margin at 69.9% was better than our expectations, given lower other costs. PAT came in higher than expectations at Rs 449.9 crore, aided by onetime tax credit of ~Rs 52.7 crore due to earlier year taxes paid and deferred tax asset creation.


Outlook


We maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value Sun TV at 12x FY23E EPS (same as Zee) to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 525 (earlier Rs 570).


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sun TV Network
first published: Jun 15, 2021 11:19 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.