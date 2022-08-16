English
    Hold Sun TV Network: target of Rs 515: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sun TV Network with a target price of Rs 515 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    August 16, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV Network


    Sun TV Network (Sun TV) is a leading regional broadcaster in India, which owns and operates a bouquet of 32 TV channels prominently across the southern market (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam) and Bengali language along with an OTT app SunNXT. It’s key market - Tamil viewership share has dipped from ~55%+ to ~40%+ in last few years, with peers and new entrants lapping up market share.


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating. Pushing back of OTT content spending remains a key concern while films content spending will create volatility in earnings. We also do not have management outlook/commentary on content strategy, margins, growth outlook and capital allocation ahead, which restricts us from turning constructive, despite lucrative valuations. We value Sun at Rs 515 i.e. 10x FY24E P/E.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sun TV Network - 140822 - ic

    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sun TV Network
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:57 pm
