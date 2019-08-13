Hold Sun TV Network; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV Network

Sun TV’s Q1FY20 performance was weak as ad revenue growth was muted on account of overall macroeconomic headwinds. Advertisement revenues at Rs 368 crore (up 1.6% YoY) were muted. Subscription revenues, however, witnessed strong growth of 27.5% YoY aided by strong monetisation from NTO implementations, mainly in Tamil Nadu. IPL revenues of Rs 244 crore during the quarter were lower than anticipated largely impacted by the structure of the revenue distribution deal terms between broadcaster and BCCI. Given the miss on the topline, EBITDA at Rs 683 crore (margin of 62%) was also lower than estimates of Rs 741 crore and margin of 65%, which percolated to lower PAT.

Outlook

However, we would turn constructive only when we witness sustained improvement in marquee Tamil segment as well as ad recovery. We maintain HOLD rating with a TP of Rs 490/share (13x FY21 EPS).

