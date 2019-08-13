App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Sun TV Network; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sun TV Network with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated August 12, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV Network


Sun TV’s Q1FY20 performance was weak as ad revenue growth was muted on account of overall macroeconomic headwinds. Advertisement revenues at Rs 368 crore (up 1.6% YoY) were muted. Subscription revenues, however, witnessed strong growth of 27.5% YoY aided by strong monetisation from NTO implementations, mainly in Tamil Nadu. IPL revenues of Rs 244 crore during the quarter were lower than anticipated largely impacted by the structure of the revenue distribution deal terms between broadcaster and BCCI. Given the miss on the topline, EBITDA at Rs 683 crore (margin of 62%) was also lower than estimates of Rs 741 crore and margin of 65%, which percolated to lower PAT.


Outlook


However, we would turn constructive only when we witness sustained improvement in marquee Tamil segment as well as ad recovery. We maintain HOLD rating with a TP of Rs 490/share (13x FY21 EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 13, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sun TV Network

