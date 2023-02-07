Hold Sun TV Network; target of Rs 460: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV Network

Sun TV Network (Sun TV) is a leading regional broadcaster in India, which owns and operates a bouquet of 32 TV channels prominently across southern market (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam), Marathi and Bengali language and also an over the top (OTT) app SunNXT. • It’s key market - Tamil viewership share has dipped from ~55%+ to ~40%+ in last four to five years, with peers, new entrants lapping up market share.



Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating. We value at revised TP of Rs 460 i.e., 9x FY25E P/E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More